Deep mourning for entrepreneur after plane crash

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing

The remains of the plane itself remain at the scene of the accident for the time being, however, and the wreckage is being guarded by the police. It is not yet clear what caused the tragic crash. The State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation and an autopsy of the body has been ordered. According to Austro Control, it was a "visual flight under the pilot's own responsibility without radio contact with air traffic control".