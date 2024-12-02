20-year-old charged
From computer addiction to re-activation
A 20-year-old used Nazi symbols and messages to incite hatred on his Facebook profile. Online acquaintances were the reason, he said at the trial in Salzburg on Monday. Due to his confession and his age, he was given a second chance.
The accused is 20 years old and came to Salzburg from Bulgaria with his parents twelve years ago. He doesn't have many friends, but has a great love of computer games. On days off, the apprentice would play all day, he was told at the trial on Monday in the largest courtroom of the provincial court with the number 230.
And the people he met while "gaming" led him into another, much more extreme world: the public prosecutor's office has charged him with re-activation under the Prohibition Act 3g.
Unambiguous symbols
"The accused had the statement 'Gas the Jews' on his Facebook profile. There were clear symbols such as the number 88 and others from American right-wing extremism," said the public prosecutor.
Even during the interrogation, the 20-year-old had expressed his rejection of blacks and homosexuals. But where did it all come from? The defense attorney speaks of a group of Americans who dragged him into it online. The defendant himself also talks about videos with swastikas and anti-Semitic messages that can be seen "everywhere on TikTok and Telegram".
"I am only now realizing"
"I'm only now realizing what I wrote that was wrong", he emphasized during the confession. A work colleague has since spoken to him and explained many things to him.
The Senate was merciful: instead of a sentence, the 20-year-old is to visit the Mauthausen concentration camp memorial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
