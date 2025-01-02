Vorteilswelt
Stars love the cut

Soft Curve Bob: The trendy hairstyle for more volume

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 08:00

Perfect for flat, fine hair: the soft curve bob adds volume and dynamism to any hairstyle - and makes the wearer look younger at the same time. We reveal how to achieve this trendy hairstyle!

It's not just Selena Gomez who has long been a fan of the soft curve bob. No wonder, as it can be styled in no time at all and simply looks fantastic.

The cut is similar to a classic bob - but with a special twist: a soft, curved A-line with a curved finish. 

Selena Gomez loves the soft curve bob. (Bild: APA/AFP/Michael Tran)
Selena Gomez loves the soft curve bob.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Michael Tran)

More volume for fine hair
The cut is perfect for fine hair. The curved lines and slightly longer hair length at the front make the hair appear fuller. But the soft curve bob also suits women with thick hair. The layers give the hair more structure. 

The great thing about this cut is that the soft curve bob suits every woman. If you have an oval face, it harmoniously emphasizes your facial features, while a round face is elongated at the front by the longer strands. 

Cate Blanchett also wears the trendy hairstyle. (Bild: APA/AFP/John Lamparski)
Cate Blanchett also wears the trendy hairstyle.
(Bild: APA/AFP/John Lamparski)

Youthful look
The soft curve in the Soft Curve Bob conjures up extra volume and follows the contours of the jaw for plenty of movement, fullness and a youthful look. 

When styling, use a diffuser or round brush to give the ends of the bob a gentle inward curl. Hairspray at the end for extra hold. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
