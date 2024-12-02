Government downsized?
Allocation of portfolios: FPÖ and ÖVP step on the gas
Now it's getting exciting: after the FPÖ agreed to negotiate with the ÖVP on Sunday evening, things are already getting down to business in Styria. From tomorrow, negotiations will begin on the individual portfolios and it seems possible that the government will be downsized.
The speed of the negotiations between the FPÖ as the election winner and the ÖVP as the future junior partner shows that they can work together programmatically and ideologically.
Cash crash at the start
Not even 24 hours after the official commitment to each other, FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek already provided concrete details on Monday: talks with the People's Party will begin on Tuesday, and right at the start they have set themselves a difficult task with the budget. With the exception of Saturday and Sunday, the aim is to negotiate for eight days in a row, with a "coordination day" scheduled for December 13.
One of the most sensitive topics has been saved for last - "health and care" is on the discussion agenda for December 12.
The exact timetable
- Tomorrow, December 3 , will see the start of the "budget" block.
- On 4 December , "Employment, economy and infrastructure" will be on the agenda.
- "Housing, regions & agriculture" will be discussed on December 5.
- "Social affairs, education and society" will be on the agenda of the FPÖ and ÖVP on Friday, December 6.
- The next week begins on Monday, December 9, with the topic cluster "Security and migration".
- On December 10, they want to talk about "Customs, culture and Europe".
- "Finance and citizen participation" has been scheduled for December 11.
- "Health and care", one of the hottest topics, will be the last point of negotiation on December 12.
- On December 18 - a Wednesday - the new state government is to be sworn in at the constituent session of the state parliament.
Inauguration on December 18
However, a look at the further timetable announced by the FPÖ on Monday in the early afternoon shows that they firmly believe they will be able to digest this chunk together. According to this, the "new election of the provincial government" is on the agenda for December 18.
The fact that the provincial government will be reduced from eight to seven (4 FPÖ/3 ÖVP) is still being discussed, but is by no means ruled out. However, the fact that exactly seven thematic blocks have been set would have come about "by chance".
Focus on "stable government"
"At the beginning of the talks, we need a cash flow analysis to sound out the financial scope for action. This first step is necessary in order to subsequently define the key points of content on the basis of serious data and facts," said the FPÖ. "The focus of all our considerations is the creation of a stable provincial government that will drive forward the positive development of Styria with drive and the will to implement. Our talks with the People's Party are conducted on an equal footing and are characterized by a great sense of responsibility towards Styria and its citizens," said FPÖ provincial party chairman Mario Kunasek.
"There are a number of pressing challenges to solve - when I think of the business location and jobs in our state, for example. We have set ourselves an ambitious timetable for our negotiations. I am convinced that, together with the FPÖ, we will succeed for the good of Styria," said Christopher Drexler, still Governor of Styria and ÖVP state party chairman.
