Allocation of portfolios: FPÖ and ÖVP step on the gas

Focus on "stable government"

"At the beginning of the talks, we need a cash flow analysis to sound out the financial scope for action. This first step is necessary in order to subsequently define the key points of content on the basis of serious data and facts," said the FPÖ. "The focus of all our considerations is the creation of a stable provincial government that will drive forward the positive development of Styria with drive and the will to implement. Our talks with the People's Party are conducted on an equal footing and are characterized by a great sense of responsibility towards Styria and its citizens," said FPÖ provincial party chairman Mario Kunasek.