Truck chaos on highways: 8 seriously injured

Several sections of highway closed

As a result of the series of accidents, several sections of the highway were closed. According to the police, early on Sunday morning, the A1 section in the direction of Cologne from Hagen-West and in the direction of Bremen from Gevelsberg to the scene of the accident were still closed. The closures are expected to continue until midday. However, the closure of the A46 between Varresbeck and Wuppertal-Nord has been lifted again.