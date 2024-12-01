Driver arrested
Truck chaos on highways: 8 seriously injured
A truck driver drove in serpentine lines on several busy highways in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday. He only came to a halt in oncoming traffic after a crash. More than 20 people were injured, eight of them seriously. One person's life is in danger. The police are now investigating.
According to the information available so far, a total of 50 vehicles were involved in the series of accidents caused by the truck.
Increased speed
The driver of the truck had been driving at a significantly increased speed and in serpentine lines on the A46 to the Wuppertal area and then onto the A1. There, the truck crossed into oncoming traffic, hit several vehicles and finally came to a halt across the carriageway.
Alcohol or drug consumption
Officers arrested the 30-year-old driver at the scene of the accident. On the spot, initial indications of possible alcohol or drug consumption emerged, the investigators announced afterwards.
Several sections of highway closed
As a result of the series of accidents, several sections of the highway were closed. According to the police, early on Sunday morning, the A1 section in the direction of Cologne from Hagen-West and in the direction of Bremen from Gevelsberg to the scene of the accident were still closed. The closures are expected to continue until midday. However, the closure of the A46 between Varresbeck and Wuppertal-Nord has been lifted again.
The police were notified at around 4.25 p.m. on Saturday about the truck with Polish license plates, which was driving in a conspicuously unsafe manner on the A46 in the Neuss area. The vehicle was reportedly located by the freeway police.
However, the driver disregarded stop signs and continued to drive at a significantly increased speed and in serpentine lines along the A46 to the Wuppertal area and then onto the A1.
The journey ended in oncoming traffic
The truck's chaotic journey finally ended there. The truck ended up in oncoming traffic and came to a standstill after colliding with other vehicles, as the police explained. Officers were able to arrest the driver at the scene of the accident. Photos from the scene of the accident show that the truck is at right angles to the road, with several badly damaged cars next to it.
The identity of the truck driver is now being investigated. It is also being investigated whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs or what his other motives might have been. "We don't yet know what possessed him to drive like that," said a police spokesperson. The investigation had not been completed by the evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
