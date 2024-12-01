"Moments of Taste"
Gourmet enjoyment has never been so affordable!
A voucher book that brings the best of Austrian gastronomy to life: In the "Krone" world of benefits, you can now get the "Moments of Taste", limited to 5,000 copies and printed in a high-quality design, at a particularly low price.
"Moments of Taste" brings together over 100 award-winning and gourmet restaurants and makes it possible to enjoy top cuisine at affordable prices throughout the coming year: for the price of one menu, two people can share a 3 to 6-course experience - in all participating restaurants.
From dignified country inns to stylish city center restaurants - the book offers a cross-section of the country's best cuisine. The voucher book is worthwhile if you visit just two restaurants. The limited edition of 5,000 copies makes it "a coveted collector's item for all those who want to experience Austria's culinary delights in all their variety and sophistication", the initiators are convinced.
Homage to Austria's fine cuisine
As a tribute to Austria's fine cuisine, gastronomy and industry experts want to use "Moments of Taste" to send a strong signal about the power of collaboration, as they emphasized at the presentation of the voucher book at the beginning of November. Renowned award-winning chefs such as Toni Mörwald, Marcus Duchardt and Thomas Reinisch are involved in the project, which aims to draw attention to the restaurant industry and provide guests with culinary experiences.
"I am delighted to be part of this cooperation because I am firmly convinced that we are stronger together."
Toni Mörwald, 4 Hauben- und Sternekoch
For anyone who appreciates good cuisine, "Moments of Taste" offers the opportunity to discover first-class restaurants at a reasonable price. And because Christmas is just around the corner and with it the annual search for the best gifts for family and friends, now is the perfect time to strike. Because the culinary voucher book is currently available in the "Krone" advantage world at a particularly low price!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.