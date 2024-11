Four Austrians in the top 9

Schulte had already made it onto the podium. After finishing second in the first heat, the 23-year-old Tyrolean ended up in third place. The ÖRV women put in a strong team performance with Barbara Allmaier, Madeleine Egle and Dorothea Schwarz in fourth, seventh and ninth place respectively. "I'm very happy because my training sessions were a bit up and down, but my first run was really good. I'm happy to be on the podium again," said Schulte, who was crowned sensational world champion last January, delighted with her fourth World Cup podium finish in the single-seater.