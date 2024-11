Young professional Schiller in a palaver inferno

Children, even teenagers, create a glow on stage that is the envy of many actors. How they try to extinguish this glow by any means necessary - and how the deed fails in the end - can now be studied in the vestibule of the Burgtheater. "Kabale und Liebe" has been announced, "based on Schiller". Apart from a few historical explanations, there is nothing to add to the plot: A young couple destined for each other end up hanging dead in the class barriers.