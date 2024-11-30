Double-double from Pöltl in Toronto’s defeat

Boston moves closer to Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost again to the Atlanta Hawks. Two days after the 124:135 win in front of their own crowd, the NBA leaders lost 101:117 on the road. Darius Garland's 29 points were not enough. Donovan Mitchell hit only five of his 23 shots from the field and had to settle for twelve points. De'Andre Hunter was the top scorer for the Hawks with 23 points. Atlanta became the first team in the Eastern Conference to reach the quarter-finals of the NBA Cup.