Double-double from Pöltl in Toronto’s defeat
The Toronto Raptors failed to record a second away win in a row in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday (local time). The Canadians lost 111-121 at Miami Heat and are 5-15 on the season after 20 games. Jakob Pöltl once again played strongly with 24 points and ten rebounds. In addition to the double-double, he also recorded an assist and a block in 32:24 minutes. The center committed his sixth foul in the final seconds.
Pöltl was very accurate in downtown Miami. Ten of his eleven attempts from the field and four of five from the free throw line were on target. He also grabbed the 1,500th offensive rebound of his NBA career in the fourth quarter.
19:2 run was decisive
A 19:2 run by the home side to 96:84 after 36 minutes ultimately decided the game. The Raptors then got no closer than seven points in the final period. RJ Barrett scored 25 points for the team of Head Coach Darko Rajakovic. Like Pöltl, Scottie Barnes notched up 24 points and ten rebounds, while ten assists meant a triple-double for the All-Star. Miami was led by Jimmy Buttler (26), Tyler Herro (23) and Bam Adebayo (14 points, ten rebounds and ten assists each), who also scored a triple-double.
The fact that the game also counted towards the "In-Season Tournament" NBA Cup (East, Group B) was of no significance to the Raptors. They already had no chance of advancing before the upset in Florida. The Canadians will get their chance for revenge on Sunday. Then the north-south duel will take place on Lake Ontario.
Boston moves closer to Cleveland
The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost again to the Atlanta Hawks. Two days after the 124:135 win in front of their own crowd, the NBA leaders lost 101:117 on the road. Darius Garland's 29 points were not enough. Donovan Mitchell hit only five of his 23 shots from the field and had to settle for twelve points. De'Andre Hunter was the top scorer for the Hawks with 23 points. Atlanta became the first team in the Eastern Conference to reach the quarter-finals of the NBA Cup.
The Boston Celtics came within one win of the Cavs with a 138-129 win at the Chicago Bulls. The defending champions were successful for the seventh time in a row. Jayson Tatum scored 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Payton Pritchard contributed 29 points.
The Oklahoma City Thunder consolidated their lead in the Western Conference with a 101-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stood out with 36 points. Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James had to make do with 15 and twelve points respectively.
