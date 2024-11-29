Intelligence chief warns
The world is more dangerous than it has been for a long time
The head of the British foreign intelligence service MI6 is alarmed and accuses Russia of acts of sabotage in Europe.
"In 37 years as an intelligence officer, I have never seen the world in a more dangerous state," Richard Moore said in a speech at the British embassy, according to the British government. The impact on Europe could hardly be more serious.
"We have recently uncovered an incredibly ruthless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe," Moore said, without giving details. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his henchmen were resorting to nuclear sabre-rattling to stoke fears about the consequences of supporting Ukraine. "Such behavior and rhetoric is dangerous and more than irresponsible."
Moore warns: Putin must not succeed
The costs of supporting Ukraine are well known - but the costs of not doing so are even higher. "If Putin succeeds, China would weigh the consequences, North Korea would be emboldened and Iran would become even more dangerous," said Moore. He also spoke about the dangers of terrorism and the Middle East conflict.
It remained unclear which alleged acts of sabotage he was talking about. The British anti-terror police are currently investigating a burning parcel in an air freight warehouse. They are investigating whether Russian spies planted a bomb in it in the summer. German security authorities had also warned of "unconventional incendiary devices".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
