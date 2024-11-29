Austria Lustenau’s downward slide continues

Voitsberg against Austria Lustenau - this encounter had never taken place before last night. The clash between the two teams was therefore uncharted territory on the soccer map. The bottom line was that there was practically nothing separating the promoted team from the Regionalliga Mitte and the relegated team from the Bundesliga in terms of level. On the contrary: the Styrians were the better team in terms of play throughout the match. They also created more chances and therefore deserved to win in the end. Julian Halwachs (54) put a header into the net and ensured that Voitsberg are still on the upswing.