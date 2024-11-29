0:1 in Voitsberg
Austria Lustenau’s downward slide continues
Promoted Voitsberg brought Lustenau to their knees with a 1:0 win. The Green-Whites have now waited six games for their next win. Things are not looking good for Martin Brenner and his team.
Voitsberg against Austria Lustenau - this encounter had never taken place before last night. The clash between the two teams was therefore uncharted territory on the soccer map. The bottom line was that there was practically nothing separating the promoted team from the Regionalliga Mitte and the relegated team from the Bundesliga in terms of level. On the contrary: the Styrians were the better team in terms of play throughout the match. They also created more chances and therefore deserved to win in the end. Julian Halwachs (54) put a header into the net and ensured that Voitsberg are still on the upswing.
Austria, on the other hand, whose free fall continues unhindered. The performance of Brenner's team is simply sad. Instead of putting their heart and soul into the game, the hearts of the green and white fans are bleeding.
Things continue to go downhill
Although the visitors' efforts could not be denied, Grabher & Co. fought in vain until the end to take at least a point from the Hans Blümel Stadium. Austria also had one or two scoring opportunities, but it was still not enough for a goal. Lustenau have now gone six rounds without a win and must continue to drop down the table. Two defenders, Robin Voisine and Leo Mätzler, will also be missing for the final game against Lafnitz due to their fifth yellow card.
