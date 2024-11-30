Paul Komposch
Hartberg’s “Duracell bunny” has a new mission
Paul Komposch is the "perennial favorite" in the team at Bundesliga club Hartberg. The defender has not missed a minute in the league or the cup so far. The 23-year-old spoke to the "Krone" about his role as a communicator, his mentor from his Sturm days and his big goal against Salzburg.
Komposch runs and runs and runs...
The defender has already clocked up 1440 minutes in Hartberg kit this season. Both in the league and in the cup, the 23-year-old is indispensable. Only goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger has also not missed a single second.
"I see it as incredible appreciation. We're still talking about Austria's top division here. I still don't take that for granted," says the "Duracell bunny", who now has 46 Bundesliga games under his belt. The Styrian is not tired of the many minutes of action. "It's a privilege to be able to play. And since we're not playing internationally, it's all manageable."
Speaking of strength: the defender invests a lot here: "I regularly work out in the gym. We're a training group around Manuel Pfeifer and Tobias Kainz, who can often be found there."
Storm's Wüthrich as a mentor
Komposch looks hardened and mature for his age. Even on the pitch in the (already very young) defense. "I always try to be loud, to play the role of communicator as well as possible. But of course you can always improve," says Komposch, who trained at Sturm and benefited in particular from Gregory Wüthrich in training there
"I learned a lot from him," emphasizes the centre-back, who has a big mission today in the home game against Salzburg: "We've never won against Salzburg. It would be nice to experience that." According to Komposch, however, it will certainly not be easy - despite the "Bulls'" current crisis: "We will never be favorites against Salzburg. Not this time either!"
