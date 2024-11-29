After 38 years: Will the SPÖ’s Vranitzky Doctrine fall?

Babler now under even more pressure

The loud calls for a red rapprochement with the FPÖ are putting SPÖ federal leader Andreas Babler under pressure. During the national election campaign, he repeatedly showed a strong edge towards the Freedom Party. As a representative of the left wing of the SPÖ, he ruled out cooperation with the FPÖ at federal level for ideological reasons. He would also "not be happy" about a possible blue-red alliance in Styria, but he would not intervene either. This is because he has no right of intervention, as he emphasized this week. He would therefore "take note of the political will". Nevertheless, it is currently difficult to imagine that the Vranitzky Doctrine will be officially triggered under Babler.