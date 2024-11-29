Vorteilswelt
Teresa Stadlober

“I certainly haven’t exhausted everything yet”

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 10:45

Cross-country skiing ace Teresa Stadlober is still having a blast in the World Cup and has high goals for the major event of the 2024/25 season. Before the start in Finland, she spoke to Die Krone about her preparation and the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim.

0 Kommentare

It's currently pretty nippy in Ruka, Finland, where Teresa Stadlober starts the World Cup on Friday. The temperatures are below freezing. "That's not so bad," says the skier from Radstadt, taking it in her stride. The anticipation of the new season is far too great.

In the previous week, the 31-year-old competed in two strong FIS races and finished on the podium each time. "I went home with a smile on my face," grins Teresa, who ran the competitions as part of her training. She was particularly pleased that she was able to keep up with the powerhouses on an easier course. "The push training paid off."

Teresa Stadlober beats at home in an altitude room. (Bild: ZVG)
Teresa Stadlober beats at home in an altitude room.
(Bild: ZVG)

Even as an experienced athlete, Stadlober still sees enough potential to improve. "Technically there is room for improvement, I had a lot of catching up to do. That motivates me. I'm still having a lot of fun. I certainly haven't exhausted everything yet," she emphasizes.

In summer training, the cross-country skier has teamed up with Patricija Eiduka in order to have a good comparison on a regular basis. While the Latvian was able to benefit in the classic technique, Stadlober mainly benefited in the skating area.

This time, the police athlete focused in particular on altitude training. The "Krone" reported last winter that Austria's most successful cross-country skier of all time regularly sleeps in an altitude room at home. She combined this with training camps in the mountains. "I hope it will help me to get a little bit more out of it," she says, hoping it will boost her performance.

"Medal is missing"
Her goals are still high. She is aiming for podium places in the World Cup and wants to play a good role in the Tour de Ski. And then there's the World Championships in Trondheim. "I already have a medal at the Olympics. I'm still missing it at the World Championships."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
