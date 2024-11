Sick notes must be uncomplicated

Some GPs are no longer accepting patients

In certain regions, there is currently not a single GP practice that is accepting new patients. According to the Upper Austrian Medical Association, Wels, for example, has 19 general practitioners with statutory health insurance, but none of them have any free resources left. "We urgently need to expand statutory health insurance physician care and need much more speed in filling the vacancies for statutory health insurance physicians in our province. In addition, primary care centers must be promoted," demands President Stangl.