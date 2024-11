Styrian ball: guests are invited to dance lessons

The time will soon be here: the Verein der Steirer in Wien is inviting guests to the Hofburg in Vienna on 10 January 2025. "Guests who want to show off their dancing skills in top form on this evening and want to brush up on their dancing skills beforehand are cordially invited to our Ballfit course. Dance teacher Claudia Eichler from Graz will be coming to Vienna that evening to show them the most important dance steps," says club chairman Andreas Zakostelsky.