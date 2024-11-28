Vorteilswelt
Hope for tourism

Airport takes off! Cologne will also be served

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 12:00

Good news for Klagenfurt Airport: Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings has Carinthia back in its program and will be serving the Klagenfurt-Cologne route again from May 2025. This means that the airport, which is once again operated by the state and city after the Lilihill adventure, now offers a total of seven flights.

The restart at Klagenfurt Airport continues. It was recently announced that Hanover will be served for the first time from May to October, and now Eurowings is also returning. After a two-year break, there will be flights from the Carinthian capital to Cologne on Mondays and Fridays. Ryanair connects Klagenfurt with London-Stansted all year round and, from March, also with Alicante and Palma de Mallorca. AUA offers 13 direct flights a week to Vienna. From winter 2024/25, Klagenfurt-Hamburg will also be on the program.

There is a lot going on again at Klagenfurt Airport. (Bild: Tragner Christian)
There is a lot going on again at Klagenfurt Airport.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)
Airport Managing Director Maximilian Wildt (center) is doing a good job. (Bild: Tragner Christian)
Airport Managing Director Maximilian Wildt (center) is doing a good job.
(Bild: Tragner Christian)

The private provider Lilihill has not managed to do this nearly as well as the state and city have after the recall. "We are delighted that we have succeeded in bringing Eurowings, one of the largest and most important players on the European market, to Klagenfurt again," says Airport Managing Director Maximilian Wildt. The route to Cologne can be booked from December 2.

Carinthian tourism also urgently needs the airport. The number of guests has been falling for two years, and the connection to Hanover is already supported by the major Carinthian hotel chains. Now it's going to Cologne again. "That's why we have invested and these investments are now paying off," says Martin Payer from the Carinthian investment management company.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
