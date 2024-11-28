Airport takes off! Cologne will also be served

The restart at Klagenfurt Airport continues. It was recently announced that Hanover will be served for the first time from May to October, and now Eurowings is also returning. After a two-year break, there will be flights from the Carinthian capital to Cologne on Mondays and Fridays. Ryanair connects Klagenfurt with London-Stansted all year round and, from March, also with Alicante and Palma de Mallorca. AUA offers 13 direct flights a week to Vienna. From winter 2024/25, Klagenfurt-Hamburg will also be on the program.