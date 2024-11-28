Ulbing: “I’ve always felt a lot of pressure!”

Snowboard action in the Middle Kingdom! The entire parallel boarder squad left for China last week. The World Cup starts there on Saturday - completely new territory for the athletes, who have been used to starting the season in Carezza in mid-December for over ten years. "But that actually suits us," says Alex Payer from St. Urban. "Because it saves us the usual last training camp in Sweden - we arrived earlier to train here in Thaiwoo for a week." Which is of course an advantage for the ÖSV aces. Because the snow conditions are completely different to those at home. In addition, coaches Peter Kotnik and Jure Hafner have trained the Chinese team for four years - and therefore still have excellent contacts with the federation.