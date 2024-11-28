Vorteilswelt
Fans thrilled

Irina Shayk heats things up with sexy sauna snapshot

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 08:20

Irina Shayk is getting into the Thanksgiving mood and unwinding in the sauna. And these hot photos are probably making her fans sweat too.

0 Kommentare

The biggest holiday in the USA is just around the corner. And before the stars fill their bellies with their families at the Thanksgiving table, they leave the stress of the last few months behind them. Irina Shayk knows that the best way to do this is in the sauna.

Sexy sauna snapshot
The model beauty, who recently floated down the Victoria's Secret catwalk as a sexy angel again, worked up quite a sweat there. But her fans probably got pretty hot too.

Because the 38-year-old shared a pretty hot snapshot on Instagram. The model can be seen stretching out on a wooden lounger in a black bikini. 

Relaxing at Thanksgiving
The photo was probably taken on Thanksgiving vacation, as the other pictures in the post suggest. For example, Shayk shared pictures of herself with a lemur, as well as pictures of the beach and snapshots of her daughter Lea and her dog "Peanut". 

In the very last photo in the gallery, which she captioned "Giving love", you can admire the model beauty once again in a bikini. 

In the comments, it rained numerous heart emojis, including a few flame emojis. "Oh my God, you beautiful girl," gushed one fan. Another joked: "I love you too." 

