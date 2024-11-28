Should play drummer
Ringo Starr raves about Keoghan: “Great!”
Beatles drummer Ringo Starr (84) apparently thinks highly of Irish actor Barry Keoghan (32) as an actor in a planned Beatles film project. It's "great", Starr said in an interview with the US program "Entertainment Tonight" about reports that Keoghan is to portray the drummer on the big screen.
I think he's taking drum lessons somewhere, and hopefully not too many," the musician added with a grin.
Four Beatles feature films
Oscar winner Sam Mendes (59) wants to honor the history of the Beatles with four feature films. Sony Pictures Entertainment and the British director's production company, Neal Street Productions, announced the project in February.
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr and the families of deceased band members John Lennon and George Harrison granted the filming rights to the life story and the music. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2027.
Rumors about the cast
The cast has not yet been officially announced. However, the names of actors such as Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Rowe and Joseph Quinn have been circulating in the film industry for a while now for the possible casting of the leading roles.
Mendes ("American Beauty", "1917"), who directed the James Bond films "Skyfall" and "Spectre", among others, wants to tell the various films from the perspective of one of the four musicians. The quartet from Liverpool triggered a worldwide Beatlemania in the 1960s with hits such as "Let It Be", "Help" and "Yesterday". The musicians split up in 1970.
