Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Should play drummer

Ringo Starr raves about Keoghan: “Great!”

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 07:41

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr (84) apparently thinks highly of Irish actor Barry Keoghan (32) as an actor in a planned Beatles film project. It's "great", Starr said in an interview with the US program "Entertainment Tonight" about reports that Keoghan is to portray the drummer on the big screen. 

0 Kommentare

I think he's taking drum lessons somewhere, and hopefully not too many," the musician added with a grin.

Four Beatles feature films
Oscar winner Sam Mendes (59) wants to honor the history of the Beatles with four feature films. Sony Pictures Entertainment and the British director's production company, Neal Street Productions, announced the project in February.

Barry Keoghan is to take on the role of Ringo Starr - and he thinks it's "great"! (Bild: APA/AFP/Michael TRAN)
Barry Keoghan is to take on the role of Ringo Starr - and he thinks it's "great"!
(Bild: APA/AFP/Michael TRAN)

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr and the families of deceased band members John Lennon and George Harrison granted the filming rights to the life story and the music. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2027.

Rumors about the cast
The cast has not yet been officially announced. However, the names of actors such as Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Rowe and Joseph Quinn have been circulating in the film industry for a while now for the possible casting of the leading roles.

Mendes ("American Beauty", "1917"), who directed the James Bond films "Skyfall" and "Spectre", among others, wants to tell the various films from the perspective of one of the four musicians. The quartet from Liverpool triggered a worldwide Beatlemania in the 1960s with hits such as "Let It Be", "Help" and "Yesterday". The musicians split up in 1970.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf