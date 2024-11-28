Vorteilswelt
With a new government

Now the haggling for power and influence begins

28.11.2024 07:00

On Wednesday, FPÖ leader Kunasek invited to exploratory talks in the Graz Landhaus. Government negotiations could soon take place in which the portfolios are redistributed. A change of coalition also marks the start of the big shake-up - in government offices, supervisory boards or the ORF Foundation Council.

Day one of the exploratory talks to which Mario Kunasek had invited guests to his office in the Graz Landhaus. The talks began with ÖVP leader Christopher Drexler, who came second in the regional elections. After the meeting, the governor said in response to an inquiry from Krone: "It was a good, constructive discussion on a mutually respectful basis." Then it was the turn of SPÖ leader Anton Lang - here, too, the chemistry between the two was right. The Freedom Party had already announced in advance that it would not comment again until the exploratory talks had been concluded.

Then the talks continued, Kunasek asked Sandra Krautwaschl (Greens), Niko Swatek (Neos) and Claudia Klimt-Weithaler (KPÖ) to join him. The announcement of a partner for government negotiations could happen quickly, as the FPÖ has set itself a tight schedule. This week, or early next week at the latest, the secret will be revealed as to whether the Blacks or the Reds will be the coalition partners. The division of portfolios will be exciting; the FPÖ will place particular emphasis on some issues.

