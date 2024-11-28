Now the haggling for power and influence begins

Day one of the exploratory talks to which Mario Kunasek had invited guests to his office in the Graz Landhaus. The talks began with ÖVP leader Christopher Drexler, who came second in the regional elections. After the meeting, the governor said in response to an inquiry from Krone: "It was a good, constructive discussion on a mutually respectful basis." Then it was the turn of SPÖ leader Anton Lang - here, too, the chemistry between the two was right. The Freedom Party had already announced in advance that it would not comment again until the exploratory talks had been concluded.