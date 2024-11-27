After fire in tunnel
Vienna’s U1 underground line will be back in normal service from Friday
This news should come as a relief to many Viennese: after the fire in Vienna's U1 subway line, it is expected to be back to normal service from this Friday. This was announced by Wiener Linien on Wednesday. This means that the stations Keplerplatz to Stephansplatz will also be open again.
The repair work on the affected line and the safety checks are progressing well, Wiener Linien said on Wednesday. According to the municipal transport company, hundreds of employees are working day and night to repair the severely damaged line, carry out safety checks and complete the necessary technical tests.
Start of operations earlier than planned
All of this makes it possible to resume operations a little earlier than originally planned. The original forecast was for the first week of December.
The structure had already been checked for damage after the clean-up work, Wiener Linien announced. Work has also begun on repairing the infrastructure. After the basic restoration of the technical infrastructure, tests were carried out to ensure safe rail operations.
Final test runs planned
A track measuring car will be used until the line is back in operation. The device was already used during the work following the flooding in Vienna in the fall. As a final point, final test runs of the subway are planned. In addition, all affected stations will be thoroughly cleaned again.
Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing. The possible causes are being investigated in close cooperation with an external fire expert and the vehicle manufacturer. The expert has an advisory function, but will also prepare an expert report for Wiener Linien. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is also investigating the incident.
Restricted operation after fire
The fire occurred at the beginning of last week in the middle of a special train with six carriages - without passengers. The train came to a burning halt in the tunnel between the stations Taubstummengasse and Südtiroler Platz/Main Station. Since then, service has been restricted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
