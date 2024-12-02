Hotter than ever!
Celebrities celebrate the sexy feline predator look
The leo pattern never really goes out of fashion. But if stars like Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry are anything to go by, the big cat look is more fashionable this year than it has been for a long time.
Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her latest coup - the collaboration between her brand Skims and Italian designer duo Dolce & Gabbana. In addition to black and white underwear and transparent bodysuits, there is one fashionable theme in particular: the leopard pattern.
Sexy curves in a feline predator look
Kim and Kourtney posed for the campaign pictures in extra-skimpy bikinis and bodysuits that show off the Kardashian sisters' curves even more beautifully. And prove it: The big cat look is hotter than ever this year.
Heidi Klum knows this too, as she made an amazing appearance at the Emmy Awards in the fall in an ultra-skimpy leo glitter dress and went one better in terms of sex appeal.
And Jennifer Lopez has also long been a fan of the beastly hot print, as she proved on Instagram. She also added boots with a leopard pattern to her sexy look.
Beastly hot accessories
Halle Berry proves that the leopard pattern can also be used discreetly.
On the set of her latest film, the actress combined a very stylish look consisting of a white dress and brown coat with an eye-catching leo bag, leo high heels and a belt with the cat of prey pattern. A real eye-catcher!
The leopard print is also used to really cool effect in Isabel Marant's looks. The fiery red leather mini and leather sweater are paired with tights with a cat of prey pattern. There's no more exciting way to show off your legs this year!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
