Bathrobes & towels for which there is room everywhere
We often want something new because it is simply better, nicer or more practical. When we open the box, we usually realize that there is hardly any room for it. Even when packing our suitcases, we are always faced with the same problem: Help, the suitcase is too full! Who hasn't experienced this? To make your purchase decision easier, LeStoff is offering you a 15 percent discount on THE solution for lack of space until the end of the year.
LeStoff offers versatile towels in various sizes and colors for the sauna, for the bathroom or for on the go, bathrobes and beach ponchos, made from 100 percent flat-woven, highly absorbent organic cotton. They are true miracles when it comes to optimizing space. They save two thirds of the space of thick terry cloth and are just as light. The smooth, soft fabric can be folded up small, so there's always a free space in a box, suitcase or bag.
Flexibility is everything these days. We want to go on a quick trip, travel or relax at a spa weekend in a beautiful hotel without a huge travel bag. No matter what we have planned, we never want to carry unnecessary weight. A small thing for LeStoff, because light and quick-drying as the products are, the lugging has come to an end.
For travel enthusiasts, camping fans, bikers, water sports enthusiasts and fitness fans, LeStoff has been the clear favorite for years. Whenever space is an issue. Since even small amounts of luggage are increasingly causing extra costs when traveling by air, travelers are also dependent on saving money here, and therefore like to use natural and, above all, lightweight textiles.
Microfiber towels are a thing of the past, as they not only feel uncomfortable, are not particularly absorbent and cannot withstand washing at high temperatures, but are also questionable from an environmental point of view. With every wash cycle, small plastic particles are released from the material and end up unfiltered in the sea. Not so with products made from 100% organic natural fibers, which do not harm the environment.
