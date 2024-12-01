Bathrobes & towels for which there is room everywhere

We often want something new because it is simply better, nicer or more practical. When we open the box, we usually realize that there is hardly any room for it. Even when packing our suitcases, we are always faced with the same problem: Help, the suitcase is too full! Who hasn't experienced this? To make your purchase decision easier, LeStoff is offering you a 15 percent discount on THE solution for lack of space until the end of the year.