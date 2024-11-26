Attempted murder or self-defense?

"Showed no aggression"

"Yes, unfortunately he had the knife in his pocket", says defense lawyer Bernhard Lehofer. Still from work, where he often had to cut up cardboard. The evening had started quite normally. "My client chatted harmlessly, spoke to a group, didn't show any form of aggression. For no reason, the later victim suddenly began to provoke him. He punched and kicked him, attacked him."

Then the 27-year-old makes exactly one cut. "Out of defensive behavior, out of fearfulness - and that was it. He didn't want to kill him, nothing was further from his mind. He made a defensive move, he felt cornered," emphasizes Lehofer.