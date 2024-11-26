Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Perpetrator: "I was scared!"

Attempted murder or self-defense?

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 15:44

He had felt cornered. "I was scared, I had a panic attack", a 27-year-old man from Graz grabbed a knife and cut the face of his opponent (48), who was provoking him. Attempted murder or self-defense? The jury's decision will have to wait, the trial was adjourned on Tuesday due to further witnesses.

0 Kommentare

"He deliberately tried to kill him", says public prosecutor Rudolf Fauler. The victim suffered a 15 cm long wound from the left corner of his mouth over his ear to the back of his head. "The man only survived thanks to the emergency medical intervention and surgical treatment," said the prosecutor. "It is only thanks to chance that the main artery was not hit."

The blameless 27-year-old employee must answer for attempted murder. "It was a drunken brawl at one o'clock in the morning," the public prosecutor continues. "The victim approached the defendant, insulted and attacked him. Then he pulled out this damned knife he was carrying. And he thought it was at least possible that the other person would die."

Zitat Icon

It was a cut out of defensive behavior, out of fear - and that was it!

(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Verteidiger Bernhard Lehofer

Bild: Christian Jauschowetz

"Showed no aggression"
"Yes, unfortunately he had the knife in his pocket", says defense lawyer Bernhard Lehofer. Still from work, where he often had to cut up cardboard. The evening had started quite normally. "My client chatted harmlessly, spoke to a group, didn't show any form of aggression. For no reason, the later victim suddenly began to provoke him. He punched and kicked him, attacked him."

Then the 27-year-old makes exactly one cut. "Out of defensive behavior, out of fearfulness - and that was it. He didn't want to kill him, nothing was further from his mind. He made a defensive move, he felt cornered," emphasizes Lehofer.

Zitat Icon

If you're afraid of a dog, you don't go there, you go away. Why didn't you just leave?

Richter Andreas Lenz (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Frage des vorsitzenden Richter Andreas Lenz an den Angeklagten

Bild: Christian Jauschowetz

Everything on the blood was thrown away
The accused himself still remembers the panic and fear he felt. He threw away his clothes and the knife after the crime. "I arrived home in my underwear." - "Why did you do that?" asks the presiding judge Andreas Lenz. "I threw away everything that had blood on it." A few hours later, the young man, who suffers from panic attacks due to a childhood trauma, turned himself in to the police.

A surveillance video recorded the entire incident and will also be played in court. "When did you pull the knife?" the judge wants to know. "When he choked me, I think. I felt pain and was afraid." - "If you're afraid of a dog, you don't go there, you go away. Why didn't you just leave?" - "I had a panic attack and he blocked my escape route."

 The trial was adjourned. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf