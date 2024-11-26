In Wulkaprodersdorf
Modern expansion of the train station is on track
Millions have been invested to make public transport even more attractive for commuters in northern Burgenland. Once completed, a passenger tunnel will lead to the platforms. The number of parking spaces will increase from the current 230 to more than 400.
Wulkaprodersdorf station as the hub of the mobility revolution: For years now, the central station of Raaberbahn AG has been developing more and more into a hub for public transport. The symbolic ground-breaking ceremony for a 13 million euro showcase project took place on Tuesday.
Facilitating access to platforms
"The aim is to make the station more attractive. Capacity will be expanded in the coming months," announced Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner. A second park-and-ride facility, the P-&-R West, will be built. This will increase the number of parking spaces from 230 to more than 400. At the same time, a passenger tunnel will be built to meet modern requirements in terms of comfort and safety. "Passengers will have much easier access to the platforms in future," explains Dorner.
Much better public transport connections in future
The large-scale project (see graphic) is being financed by the state, the federal government and the Raaberbahn. "Supporting the Raaberbahn in making the station more attractive is another important contribution to the mobility turnaround, which is intended to promote public transport in northern Burgenland on a large scale. Once completed, the station will present itself as a modern, barrier-free mobility hub that will be much easier to reach by bus, car and bicycle than before," emphasizes graduate engineer Ulrich Flamm, infrastructure expert at the Ministry of Climate Protection and member of the board of Raaberbahn AG.
Launch in December
János Perényi, CEO of Raaberbahn: "The continuation of the station expansion will increase capacity on the one hand and clearly improve the connection to the public transport network on the other. We want people in our region to recognize and use the advantages of rail transport - not only for daily journeys, but also for journeys further afield." Construction work at Wulkaprodersdorf station will be in full swing in December. Platform 1 and the central platform have to be extended. According to the planning documents, the project will be completed in a year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
