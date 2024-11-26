Modern expansion of the train station is on track

Launch in December

János Perényi, CEO of Raaberbahn: "The continuation of the station expansion will increase capacity on the one hand and clearly improve the connection to the public transport network on the other. We want people in our region to recognize and use the advantages of rail transport - not only for daily journeys, but also for journeys further afield." Construction work at Wulkaprodersdorf station will be in full swing in December. Platform 1 and the central platform have to be extended. According to the planning documents, the project will be completed in a year.