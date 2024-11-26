Ayatollah: Arrest warrant against Netanyahu not enough

"They have issued an arrest warrant against him, that is not enough. A death sentence should be imposed on these criminal leaders," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told members of the paramilitary Basij militia on Monday. "What the Zionist regime has done in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory, but a war crime," Khamenei continued. Shortly afterwards, he wrote several posts on the short message platform about the war in Gaza and Lebanon and the resistance of the Palestinians, which could not be broken.