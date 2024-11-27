“Tales from the Vienna Woods” in Kobersdorf

The title is reminiscent of the light-heartedness of Johann Strauss' waltz of the same name. But reality lurks behind the waltzing bliss - and it can be quite uncomfortable at times. This touching drama about Marianne, the daughter of a peculiar doll clinic owner whom everyone calls the Magic King, unfolds between the Wachau and Vienna's Josefstadt. Her attempt to escape from her engagement to the butcher Oskar into her supposed freedom with the Hallodri Alfred fails. In the end, the petty bourgeois trap snaps shut.