Castle games
“Tales from the Vienna Woods” in Kobersdorf
In 2025, the Schloss-Spiele embark on the hunt for happiness. The folk play "Tales from the Vienna Woods" by Ödön von Horváth tells the story.
The title is reminiscent of the light-heartedness of Johann Strauss' waltz of the same name. But reality lurks behind the waltzing bliss - and it can be quite uncomfortable at times. This touching drama about Marianne, the daughter of a peculiar doll clinic owner whom everyone calls the Magic King, unfolds between the Wachau and Vienna's Josefstadt. Her attempt to escape from her engagement to the butcher Oskar into her supposed freedom with the Hallodri Alfred fails. In the end, the petty bourgeois trap snaps shut.
At the premiere at the Deutsches Theater in Berlin in 1931, none other than Hans Moser shone in the role of the Sorcerer King, later given an unmistakable profile by Helmut Qualtinger. Now Wolfgang Böck finally joins the illustrious ranks of the magic kings and once again proves himself to be a character actor of the first rank (as most recently in Bockerer).
As director, Michael Gampe will stage the "Tales from the Vienna Woods" with equal parts clarity and sensitivity. In this play, the Austrian-born Ödön von Horváth (* 1901 in Rijeka, now Croatia, † 1938 in Paris) dissected far more than just the Austrian soul: he turned the universally human into great world theater.
Secure your tickets now!
Experience "Tales from the Vienna Woods" in the unique atmosphere of Kobersdorf Castle. There is a 10% early booking discount until January 31, 2025 - take the opportunity and be there!
Info & tickets: www.schlossspiele.com
