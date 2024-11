Marcel Hirscher: “Lindsey is old enough”

Vonn could make her World Cup comeback at the races in St. Moritz shortly before Christmas. The US Ski Association has applied for a wild card for the super-G races on December 21 and 22. "I think it's great when someone so great, who has done so much for the sport, now feels drawn back to skiing and says I want to be back," said Hirscher on the ORF program "Sport am Sonntag". "She has made our sport much better known in America!"