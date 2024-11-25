Magical moments 2025
“The Clairvoyants” on tour in Austria with baby
The magician duo "The Clairvoyants" are expecting a baby: Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass are going to be parents for the first time and met the "Krone" for an interview shortly before their biggest "magic moment" to date.
We meet mental magician Amélie van Tass for an interview in a glittering, well-filled top. She wears her new curves with joy and pride and let us know right at the beginning of the interview: she is enjoying her first pregnancy to the full!
Not a matter of course, as she knows: "I'm doing very well. I am lucky to have a very nice pregnancy. I'm active and happy and looking forward to it!" And at home, too, (almost) everything is ready for the arrival of the offspring, when the four of them - not forgetting the little dogs "Koni Hudini" and "Elvis", an integral part of the growing family - will soon become five.
"We've been doing it bit by bit over the last few weeks and months, this nest-building instinct, it really exists ...", smiled the 37-year-old, revealing that the baby will soon be exploring the stages of the world (for now, the country) with mom Amélie and dad Thommy Ten. Well, the backstage areas anyway.
Next tour is already planned
"Our tour starts again at the beginning of March through Austria and the baby will be there live with us. We have organized ourselves with relatives and friends so that someone can always look after the baby during the show. And it will certainly work. We're in good spirits and we'll conquer the world together!" Ambitious plans! Only one question remains: Conquer the world, with her, or him?
The couple have known the sex of their child for a long time. By profession: "Mental magicians," she laughed. And the name was decided early on. But she didn't want to tell us!
