Home crowd behind them! Handball women motivated

In line with the trend of recent years, the final round is a transnational affair. It was not planned that the final would take place in Vienna. The ÖHB, which has a lot of experience from the 2010 and 2020 European Men's Championships, seized the opportunity after the surprising withdrawal of Hungary - not least thanks to active support from the public sector. It remains to be seen whether it will be enough to reach sporting heights. Austria finished 15th at the last European Championship to date in 2008, while the two most recent World Championships ended in 16th (2021) and 19th (2023).