Still noticeable for a long time
“Historic waste backlog” after flooding
The floods in eastern Austria in September not only brought suffering to a large number of people and caused enormous damage, but also led to a backlog of 80,000 tons of waste. Austria's largest waste incineration plant in Dürnrohr in Lower Austria (Tulln district) was shut down for months - with far-reaching consequences.
The consequences will be felt for some time to come, the Association of Austrian Waste Management Companies (VOEB) announced in a press release on Monday. "We are currently dealing with a historic backlog of waste," said VOEB President Gabriele Jüly.
Plant out of operation for two months
For two months, the severely damaged plant in Dürnrohr was unable to thermally recycle - i.e. incinerate - around 1,400 tons of residual household and commercial waste every day as usual. In addition to these quantities, there were a further 50,000 tons of bulky waste caused by the flooding. The partial operation in Dürnrohr was resumed in mid-November.
"The Austrian-wide waste disposal chain has been massively disrupted by the floods and presents us with enormous challenges that will be with us for years to come," said Jüly. "All affected companies in the waste and resources sector are working at full speed to overcome the bottleneck, but it will be a long time before the backlog is cleared," the press release stated.
Residual waste is being temporarily stored, transported to waste incineration plants further away and sometimes even exported. "The additional time and financial outlay for the construction of interim storage facilities, long transport routes and complex notifications for export are enormous," it was noted. However, according to the VOEB President, the security of waste disposal for citizens is not affected.
No easing in sight yet
"Many of our companies are still forced to shred construction site, industrial and commercial waste that can be thermally recycled at considerable expense, compress it into bales and store it temporarily until it can be thermally recycled. This is because other waste incineration plants in Austria only have limited capacities and are currently unable to accept all of the additional waste generated," reported Jüly.
Bottlenecks also in western Austria and neighboring countries
Some of Austria's neighboring countries have also been hit by severe storms or are reaching their capacity limits, according to the press release. Italian waste is now being delivered to Switzerland, for example, using capacities that were previously used by domestic companies. Western Austria is also affected by the bottlenecks in the thermal recycling of residual waste and additional costs.
Keep your eyes open when separating waste
VOEB continues to ask the population for forbearance and conscientious waste disposal. "Careful waste separation is more important than ever in the current situation. On the one hand, valuable waste materials such as plastic, glass and paper can be recycled, and on the other, waste separation reduces the amount of residual waste that has to be incinerated," it emphasized.
