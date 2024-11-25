Before the Christmas concert
Kate gives goosebumps with touching gesture
Princess Kate has invited survivors of the Southport massacre to her traditional Christmas concert. As confirmed by Kensington Palace, children who survived the attack at the end of July will be attending the Christmas carol concert in London's Westminster Abbey on December 6.
This will be Kate's fourth Christmas concert to which she has extended an invitation. The wife of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, has had to go through difficult times since last year's concert.
First she underwent abdominal surgery, and then she was diagnosed with cancer. She was unable to fulfill her royal obligations for months. William recently described the year as "probably the most difficult" of his life.
Kate visited the families of the victims
Back in October, Kate visited the families of the Southport victims and survivors together with William. It was the first official appointment she made with her husband after announcing her cancer diagnosis.
Previously, she had only made a brief appearance at King Charles III's birthday parade on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. A similar appearance recently followed at the national commemoration of the fallen of the world wars and other conflicts on Remembrance Sunday.
Three girls stabbed to death
In the knife attack at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport, near Liverpool, three little girls aged six, seven and nine were stabbed to death by an attacker. The perpetrator, a young man, is now on trial for murder and other charges.
The crime caused great horror in the UK, with Taylor Swift also expressing her shock on Instagram.
Right-wing extremist rioters had used false information about the attacker as an excuse for riots that kept the country on tenterhooks for days. The police and judiciary reacted with a heavy hand. Hundreds of rioters have since been sentenced to prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.