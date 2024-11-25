Brilliant start for the “Winterwunder Mörbisch”

The "Winter Wonder Mörbisch" opened on Saturday, and yesterday thousands of visitors flocked to the lake stage to marvel at the light show surrounding the world's largest nativity scene. "It was a great start that exceeded our expectations. To see people enjoying the unique atmosphere shows that all the work and effort has really paid off," said Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland Tourismus. "It's wonderful to see how the Winter Wonder is developing into a place where children and adults alike can marvel and laugh." They can still do this until January 5, with the spectacle taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.