New Advent spectacle
Brilliant start for the “Winterwunder Mörbisch”
Great reception for the "Winterwunder Mörbisch" on the lake stage. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil speaks of a "beacon for winter tourism in Burgenland".
The "Winter Wonder Mörbisch" opened on Saturday, and yesterday thousands of visitors flocked to the lake stage to marvel at the light show surrounding the world's largest nativity scene. "It was a great start that exceeded our expectations. To see people enjoying the unique atmosphere shows that all the work and effort has really paid off," said Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland Tourismus. "It's wonderful to see how the Winter Wonder is developing into a place where children and adults alike can marvel and laugh." They can still do this until January 5, with the spectacle taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
High expectations fulfilled
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil is delighted with the project: "Something extraordinary has been created with the Winter Wonder Mörbisch. A beacon for winter tourism has been created that will continue to enrich Burgenland in the years to come."
An adventure for young and old
Younger guests can feel particularly at home in the area. Every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kinderfreunde Burgenland offers them a colorful and varied program. Singing, handicrafts, exciting games and painting together create a cheerful atmosphere and shorten the waiting time until Christmas. The children's program takes place indoors and outdoors in a lovingly designed, separate area.
Even more magic
After two performances, it is already clear that the daily magic show "Magic Experience" at 6 pm with magician Sven Alexiuss is a big hit with the public. On 1 December, the "Krone" Family Day will welcome even more families with a great program. "It's wonderful to see how the Winter Wonder is becoming a place where children and adults alike can marvel and laugh," says Tunkel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
