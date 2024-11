“I’m surprised by all the bad news”

"Krone": Julian, Salzburg is staggering through this season. Why is that?

Julian Baumgartlinger: The club embarked on a new path in the summer. Based on the conclusions drawn in the previous months, a complete change of philosophy was implemented. Pep Lijnders came in as a coach with a lot of praise ahead of him, and I also really like him as a person. The team certainly benefited from his very positive approach, especially during the Champions League qualifiers. But with the first negative experiences, you realized that it would take time.