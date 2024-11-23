Vorteilswelt
Heated dispute

Haggling over billions at the climate summit

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 20:46

Things got heated at the extended UN meeting in Azerbaijan ...

The conference center in the Azerbaijani capital was filled with doomsday atmosphere on Saturday night. The majority of the 20,000 delegates who had jetted off to the Caucasus had already left. There was an eerie emptiness of people. However, there was increasingly loud arguing in the negotiating rooms. Finally, dozens of representatives from the most affected island states stormed out of the negotiations in a rage. Nobody was listening to their concerns.

The decision to phase out fossil fuels in Dubai in 2023 was completely pushed into the background. Despite all 28 previous UN summits, the resulting emissions have exploded worldwide. "The COPs are a spectacle that achieve nothing," railed German climate researcher Mojib Latif in view of the stagnation. Only in the 27 EU member states have climate-killing net gas emissions fallen and are now 37 percent lower than in 1990.

"Krone" environmental editor Perry (left) met UN General Guterres at the COP and wished him "good luck". The latter was determined to make the meeting a success.
"Krone" environmental editor Perry (left) met UN General Guterres at the COP and wished him "good luck". The latter was determined to make the meeting a success.
(Bild: privat)

"Insultingly low" offer
However, this played no role in the heated phase of the extended summit! Until the very end, the developing countries had indignantly rejected even a 250 billion dollar offer from the rich industrialized nations to mitigate climate damage as "insultingly low". The latest provisional offer: 300 billion dollars (equivalent to 288.13 billion euros).

The fact that India, China and Brazil have the status of developing countries and are not being asked to pay as donor states is causing outrage.

Gewessler fought until the last minute
Despite her last appearance as a minister at a COP, Leonore Gewessler fought until the last minute against the complete failure of the summit. By Saturday evening, there was still no sign of a compromise. The EU increasingly doubted the success of the summit and insisted on a clear commitment to the contractually agreed reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke bluntly of a power play by states with fossil fuel interests, including the Azerbaijani presidency.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
