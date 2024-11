Nine decisive minutes for Bregenz

Bregenz held their own

A rare but painful mistake by the strong keeper, who has already saved his team from conceding several goals this season and also made some brilliant saves in the final phase against Ried. "An unfortunate corner kick, an individual mistake. You know it's over against such a good opponent," summed up SW coach Regi van Acker, whose team kept up well against a no-frills promotion hopeful, even if the Upper Austrians clearly had the better chances, especially in the second half.