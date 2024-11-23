Landbauer reaches deal
Automatically saved draft
High energy costs have pulled the plug on many sports clubs throughout Lower Austria. But that will soon be over. Uniform tariffs bring planning security. FPÖ state deputy leader Udo Landbauer reached an agreement with EVN.
At a time when clubs were dying out, a kind of class war was raging over electricity and gas prices for Lower Austria's sports clubs. But that has now come to an end. And this despite the fact that electricity prices have reached enormous heights in recent years and the trend is still rising.
When the price starts
Together with the three umbrella associations ASKÖ, ASVÖ and Sportunion, Lower Austria's Sports Councilor Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) has succeeded in concluding a new framework agreement with the leading energy provider EVN, which now also ensures a low-cost electricity price (upper limit of 11.85 cents per kilowatt hour) for all of the approximately 3,500 local sports clubs - starting as early as 1 January 2025.
"With the new framework agreement, we are taking the pressure off our sports clubs and creating planning security," says Landbauer. The aim is to prevent clubs from falling into the cost trap. In this way, club life, which is so important for the community, is to be maintained across the country.
This is a crucial step in ensuring that children and young people can continue to benefit from a diverse range of sports.
Udo Landbauer, FPÖ-Landesvize in Niederösterreich
Compared to the regular price models, all sports clubs, including those that do not belong to an umbrella organization, will receive a significantly reduced rate. The corresponding contract will be concluded until June 30, 2027. Clubs must register online by December 31.
Focus on sustainability
The new contract offers clubs attractive conditions while guaranteeing an environmentally friendly and sustainable electricity supply from 100% renewable energy sources. This initiative not only provides sports clubs with financial relief, but also makes an active contribution to climate protection and the promotion of green energy in Lower Austria.
"Sustainability and cost efficiency go hand in hand. We look forward to being an even stronger partner for local sport in the future and providing the clubs with the best possible support in their daily work," said Lower Austria's energy giant EVN.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.