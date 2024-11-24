Local railroads are waiting for money from the Finance Minister

Waiting for four million euros

However: the local transport operators were "rebuffed by the Minister of Finance" despite a written commitment from the Ministry of Transport, criticized Steinkellner. Specifically, in March this year, Stern & Hafferl Verkehrsgesellschaft applied to the federal and state governments for a three percent value adjustment to the approved program for the remaining term of the MIP in 2024 and 2025. This amounts to a total of almost 3.7 million euros, half of which comes from the federal government. Steinkellner is demanding that this money must now be released "without compromise".