A Viennese attacks

Into the Champions League as a pure “kicker”

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 19:00

Italy's Marco Materazzi and Portugal's rough-and-tumble Pepe were once known for their toughness - often going beyond the limits of what was allowed - and were considered to be kickers. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, they played in the Champions League. An Austrian has now also made it into this league. And Tim Wafler not only has a reputation as a kicker - he doesn't actually do anything else...

Because the 22-year-old is pedaling against the world's best! The premier class of track cyclists is already taking place for the fourth time, with 17 riders competing for points in Wafler's speed events. And money. A lot of money - by track cycling standards. The entire series is endowed with 500,000 euros, the four overall winners each receive 25,000 dollars, with 1000 dollars for first place in each race and up to tenth place being paid. "With Paris, Apeldoorn and London, the three biggest halls are involved, it's always packed," enthuses Wafler about the three-part series, which is broadcast at prime time on Eurosport.

Tim Wafler (right) hits the gas in Paris. (Bild: Drew Kaplan)
Tim Wafler (right) hits the gas in Paris.
(Bild: Drew Kaplan)

A score to settle
It all starts on Saturday in Paris - where the Viennese still has a score to settle, after all, he started the omnium at the Games in a bad way, which is why 13th place was the maximum. Without a training opportunity in Austria, however, this is still remarkable - since the demolition of the Dusika Stadium there is no longer a track, and there is no solution in sight. That's why the Viennese recently spent more time in Portugal, where he prepared on his own: "Of the three people responsible for the track, only one can speak English, but the exchange also works with hands and feet," laughs Wafler.

There were extra sessions for the Champions League (Bild: Wafler)
There were extra sessions for the Champions League
(Bild: Wafler)

Race for TV "shrunk" 
who has also focused more on strength training in recent months, looks much broader. And competes against Olympic and world champions in elimination races and scratch races in the Champions League - the races were shrunk to just under eight minutes for the best possible TV marketing. "It's a good attempt, the five race evenings are just under three hours long," he says, eagerly anticipating the premier class.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Florian Gröger
Florian Gröger
