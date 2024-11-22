Into the Champions League as a pure “kicker”

A score to settle

It all starts on Saturday in Paris - where the Viennese still has a score to settle, after all, he started the omnium at the Games in a bad way, which is why 13th place was the maximum. Without a training opportunity in Austria, however, this is still remarkable - since the demolition of the Dusika Stadium there is no longer a track, and there is no solution in sight. That's why the Viennese recently spent more time in Portugal, where he prepared on his own: "Of the three people responsible for the track, only one can speak English, but the exchange also works with hands and feet," laughs Wafler.