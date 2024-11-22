Defends her line
Merkel always wants to have warned Putin
Angela Merkel has shaped Europe like almost no other politician before her. On the occasion of the publication of her memoirs, she gave a major interview to "Der Spiegel". In it, the former German chancellor commented on past challenges - and future threat scenarios.
Merkel never had any illusions about Vladimir Putin. Dictatorial traits were always there. "His self-righteousness has often upset me. But I don't believe that he planned to attack Ukraine one day when he took office in 2000." So why enter into deals with Russia and block Ukraine's admission to NATO when the dangers were known?
The former Chancellor feels misunderstood with regard to her Russia policy. She alone would not have blocked Ukraine's path into the defense alliance at the NATO summit in 2008. She would have agreed to a compromise - with the assurance in principle that Ukraine and Georgia would one day join NATO.
Putin would not have accepted this interim status "idly" as a deterrent anyway. The autocrat was convinced that the fall of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. She had already pointed this out at the time. "I was right with my warning. Because Putin invaded Georgia in 2008."
I agreed to a compromise back then.
Doubts will remain, Merkel also knows
However, the former power politician still sees no contradiction in the failed attempt to contain Russia through economic participation. "Russia started the war without gas ever flowing through Nord Stream 2. Today, other countries are filling Putin's war chest. It would have been the same back then if we had cut all economic ties."
Merkel stands by her decisions. "How was it possible in the new order after the Cold War to maintain ties with someone like Putin, who some historians describe as a revisionist? By trying to let him share in the prosperity." However, even while writing her book, she feared that the debate would not end there. She would have used all her strength to prevent the situation that has now arisen. The period following the annexation of Crimea was a "dilemma".
Merkel worries about the future
The former German chancellor expressed concern that the crises of our time were becoming ever greater. Black and white thinking dominates. The election victory of Donald Trump and the influence of billionaire Elon Musk on the future US president worried her. "If someone in politics does not allow win-win situations, but only ever knows winners and losers, then that is a very difficult task for multilateralism," Merkel told Der Spiegel about the Republican Trump.
With regard to the billionaire Musk, Merkel said: "If a person like him is the owner of 60 percent of all satellites orbiting in space, then that must be of enormous concern to us in addition to the political issues." In the many crises of her chancellorship, politics was the last resort to ensure a balance between the powerful and ordinary citizens. "If this final authority is too strongly influenced by companies, whether through capital power or technological capabilities, then that is an unprecedented challenge for us all."
Trump is curious and self-centered
Merkel governed at the same time as Trump from 2017 to 2021 and met with him several times. Trump was very curious and wanted to know all the details, the former chancellor said. "But only to scan them for his own advantage, to find arguments that would strengthen him and weaken others," she added.
"The more people were in the room, the greater his urge to be the winner. You can't have a chat with him, every meeting is a competition: you or me." Other heads of government should not adapt to this style under any circumstances, Merkel warned: "Otherwise you won't get anything done politically."
What's next for Merkel? "There are lots of nice things: traveling, meeting friends, reading, relaxing. I can also well imagine using the book as a starting point to talk to young people about democracy, about the history of the Federal Republic, about the importance of compromise." Her memoirs entitled "Freedom" will be published on Tuesday.
