Merkel always wants to have warned Putin

Merkel stands by her decisions. "How was it possible in the new order after the Cold War to maintain ties with someone like Putin, who some historians describe as a revisionist? By trying to let him share in the prosperity." However, even while writing her book, she feared that the debate would not end there. She would have used all her strength to prevent the situation that has now arisen. The period following the annexation of Crimea was a "dilemma".