Christmas with radiance in Bad Tatzmannsdorf

Donation of electricity from Styria

On Saturday at 4.30 pm, the illuminated adventure world will come to life and shine every evening until January 6th. Admission is free, but visitors are asked to donate to a good cause. Sabine Gollnhuber then makes sure that the money goes where it is needed. Speaking of money: the Burgenland native spends 2,000 euros on electricity per lighting season. "But only because we have paved the roofs with photovoltaics and have a storage unit in the cellar. And because an energy community from Premstätten provides us with electricity worth 800 euros. But we don't even know these people."