Curtain up!

Christmas with radiance in Bad Tatzmannsdorf

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 19:00

900,000 lights: From Saturday, the House of Lights will once again delight visitors. Thousands of visitors from home and abroad are expected. The proceeds go to a good cause.

A traffic jam in Bad Tatzmannsdorf is pre-programmed today. "It's best if people leave their cars downstairs and come to us on foot or by horse-drawn carriage," says Sabine Gollnhuber, who has been preparing her famous Christmas house since the beginning of August. On Friday, she was still out and about with a leaf blower to clear the figures of snow.

Donation of electricity from Styria
On Saturday at 4.30 pm, the illuminated adventure world will come to life and shine every evening until January 6th. Admission is free, but visitors are asked to donate to a good cause. Sabine Gollnhuber then makes sure that the money goes where it is needed. Speaking of money: the Burgenland native spends 2,000 euros on electricity per lighting season. "But only because we have paved the roofs with photovoltaics and have a storage unit in the cellar. And because an energy community from Premstätten provides us with electricity worth 800 euros. But we don't even know these people."

Sabine Gollnhuber turns on the lights at 4.30 pm on Saturday - as every year, more than 2,000 people will come to marvel at the pre-Christmas spectacle. (Bild: Schulter Christian)
Sabine Gollnhuber turns on the lights at 4.30 pm on Saturday - as every year, more than 2,000 people will come to marvel at the pre-Christmas spectacle.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

With more than 900,000 lights and over 200 inflatable figures up to 9 meters high on the 5000 m² area, this house of lights is a highlight of the Advent season for thousands of visitors. The spectacle opens with the Christmas mice Mickey and Minnie. Mr. Grinch, Stitch, Elsa and snowman Olaf will also delight the children.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
