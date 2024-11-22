Rapid against WSG Tirol
Chaos is just a “funny anecdote” for Klauß
The international break was a success for Rapid, the hospital is almost empty. Klauß has been sitting on the green and white coach's bench for a year - tomorrow will be his third time at the Tivoli.
Rapids members gave coach Klauß a standing ovation at the general meeting. The mood in Hütteldorf is good - even the international break was a success: Beljo, Sangare and Gale started for their teams and came back with personal successes. The infirmary is empty apart from Mmaee (comeback not until 2025). However, Jansson is not yet an option tomorrow in Tirol.
"The competitive pressure is good for us," says Klauß, who is also spoiled for choice in the final six-pack (four Bundesliga plus Conference League) before Christmas. Exactly one year ago, the German took over Rapid, who were in crisis (with 18 points after 14 rounds), in eighth place: "No worries, but it was clear to me that Rapid always had to be in the top six." That was often a struggle, but this season you can relax and only look upwards.
930 empty kilometers
But tomorrow's visit to the Tivoli also brings back vivid memories for Klauß: "It was my first away game with Rapid, everything was simply amazing." Because the Viennese reeled off around 930 empty kilometers. On match day, the first attempt was canceled in the snow chaos, two days later Rapid traveled again, slipping to a 2:1 win against WSG Tirol on the "ice rink". "We can save ourselves an analysis," said Klauß diplomatically afterwards. While captain Burgstaller raged: "That was far too dangerous, you should never blow the whistle. The league has to question itself. I'm glad nobody got injured."
A year later, Klauß can smile about it: "Since we won, it's just a funny anecdote now. And this time no snow is on the cards, everything should be fine." Especially as Rapid have been unbeaten in 13 league games against WSG, winning eleven of them.
