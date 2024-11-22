Chaos is just a “funny anecdote” for Klauß

930 empty kilometers

But tomorrow's visit to the Tivoli also brings back vivid memories for Klauß: "It was my first away game with Rapid, everything was simply amazing." Because the Viennese reeled off around 930 empty kilometers. On match day, the first attempt was canceled in the snow chaos, two days later Rapid traveled again, slipping to a 2:1 win against WSG Tirol on the "ice rink". "We can save ourselves an analysis," said Klauß diplomatically afterwards. While captain Burgstaller raged: "That was far too dangerous, you should never blow the whistle. The league has to question itself. I'm glad nobody got injured."