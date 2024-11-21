Sugar-coalition: Gewessler criticizes negotiators

Dispute over financing climate protection

She will keep a watchful eye on this in future, even from the opposition bench. At the World Climate Conference, where Gewessler is still fighting for the global climate on the front line of politics, there is little merit to be gained, however. This is because before the end of the conference, which is scheduled for today, the situation is more muddled than at any other UN summit. For example, there is a fierce dispute over who should finance climate protection. Demands for billions are in the air.