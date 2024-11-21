"Climate forgotten"
Sugar-coalition: Gewessler criticizes negotiators
While a coalition is being negotiated in Vienna, Green Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler is fighting for the global climate in Baku. Without the Greens, she believes that climate protection in Austria is already in the dark.
From the climate ticket, the expansion of solar power and the approval of the renaturation ordinance to the plastic deposit, which will be introduced on January 1, 2025. In recent years, climate protection in Austria under Minister Leonore Gewessler has borne a green signature. "Our reforms have ensured that emissions are finally going down," says Gewessler, who is currently at the World Climate Conference in Baku, taking stock with satisfaction. Her measures should be seen as green milestones - and, if possible, outlast the next government.
"Environment plays no role for negotiators"
However, according to Gewessler, this is not automatically certain for all reforms. The negotiators have already shown that the climate no longer plays a role. "The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are now sitting around a table and claiming to be negotiating the future of Austria. However, they have all immediately forgotten the basic prerequisite for this. Neither the climate nor the environment nor nature play a role in the negotiating groups," criticizes Gewessler in an interview with the "Krone" - gloomy prophecies included.
"Without us Greens, there can be no climate and nature protection. We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that future generations also have an earth worth living on. Even if others, i.e. the future government, immediately lose sight of the greatest tasks of our time," explains the country's "green conscience".
Dispute over financing climate protection
She will keep a watchful eye on this in future, even from the opposition bench. At the World Climate Conference, where Gewessler is still fighting for the global climate on the front line of politics, there is little merit to be gained, however. This is because before the end of the conference, which is scheduled for today, the situation is more muddled than at any other UN summit. For example, there is a fierce dispute over who should finance climate protection. Demands for billions are in the air.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
