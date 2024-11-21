Fighters are ready: Weigh in today, win tomorrow!

The fact is that all the fighters must already be fully focused on their fight at the Schwarzl Leisure Center in Styria. With their Cage Fight Series, Austria's MMA pioneers Gerhard and Michael Ettl have been offering local amateurs and professionals a first-class stage to compete against international opponents for many years. Rough diamonds and veterans not only improve their skills and inspire the fans, but also have the chance to put themselves in the line-up for the really, really big professional series.