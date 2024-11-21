On stream from 7pm
Fighters are ready: Weigh in today, win tomorrow!
The Cage Fight Series 16 can come! All users can watch the weigh-in and match-up of all MMA fighters live here from 7 pm. Tomorrow, PLUS subscribers(see our offers here) will be able to watch all the pre-fights of the spectacle at Schwarzlsee near Graz from 5.30 pm.
Hard workouts are a thing of the past, in the last few days before a fight it's all about keeping the body in shape and sweating off the last few kilos. After all, martial artists have to master their first day of truth barefoot, as unclothed as possible, without gloves and (at best) without violence - at the official weigh-in!
This traditionally takes place around the Cage Fight Series at the Amedia Airport Hotel in Graz. Today, from 7 p.m., all users can take a first look at the cage fighters from abroad and within Austria in the stream above, who will also be placed opposite each other for photos.
Slapping or wolf mask - show must be on!
Of course, some fighters like to put on a show. The hyped-up super duel between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson shows what this can lead to - there were even slaps at the weigh-in. Truly Oscar-worthy. And at the CFS 16? Local hero Daniel Schordje sometimes comes up with something, most recently he wore a wolf mask - and this time?
The fact is that all the fighters must already be fully focused on their fight at the Schwarzl Leisure Center in Styria. With their Cage Fight Series, Austria's MMA pioneers Gerhard and Michael Ettl have been offering local amateurs and professionals a first-class stage to compete against international opponents for many years. Rough diamonds and veterans not only improve their skills and inspire the fans, but also have the chance to put themselves in the line-up for the really, really big professional series.
Watch live with PLUS on Friday!
Bogdan Grad only made the leap into the world's best Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) this summer. This time he is there to whip up all the guys he works with every day at the Champions Gym in Graz. These include super talent Sebastian Tomaschitz and Anas Hamdaoui, who will be available for all PLUS subscribers to watch alongside other experts in the krone.at live stream on Friday from 5.30 pm!
