After the U1 fire
Vienna’s ancient trains are still on the move for another 15 years
The U1 fire in Vienna puts the spotlight on a vehicle that has been gondoling around in and under Vienna for decades: the Silver Arrow! We will be seeing it for a very long time to come.
Vienna's subway network has seen better times: the U1 - partially closed after a fire. The U2 - should have been open again for months, but has degenerated into a permanent construction site. This also includes the U4 - which has creative intervals, if you want to call them that, due to work in the Heiligenstadt area. In other words, passengers need a lot of patience.
As reported, the U1 fire had a fairly mild outcome despite the six people injured. Nevertheless, the images remain etched in the mind: the charred carcass of a Silver Arrow with pitch-black, twisted outer walls. Thick smoke inside. You can see: It could have ended in disaster.
Since then, one type of train has been the focus of particular attention: the so-called Silver Arrow. In the modern fleet of Wiener Linien, it was previously regarded as an old, tired horse that nevertheless pulled the cabs to their destination reliably for the most part. However, the trains - the first ones were launched in 1973 - are not popular with all Viennese, especially in summer due to the lack of air conditioning.
That's how many are still on the road
But how many of these ancient trains are still running in the city? The answer: there are still 49 of them - from different generations. The differences include roof vents, different door handles, modified window frames and roof-mounted grab handles.
Wiener Linien is gradually replacing old with new. "We are constantly investing in the renewal of our vehicle fleet. Since June 2023, the remaining Silver Arrow trains will gradually be replaced by the new type X carriages," says a spokeswoman.
And how safe are the old subway trains anyway? Wiener Linien explains: "All our vehicles are checked at regular intervals and there are clear legal requirements. Before each journey, every vehicle is checked by the drivers to ensure it is in good working order." An intensive inspection of the subway trains takes place every six weeks."
This is what the Wiener Linien boss says
"Rail vehicles have a long service life. In the case of the subway, it takes 40 years for a vehicle to be written off," explained Wiener Linien boss Alexandra Reinagl in the "Krone" interview in September, when the summer heat in the trains was a topic of discussion. "I would refer to around one and a half decades of full air conditioning." In other words, the Silver Arrows will be on Vienna's rails for at least another 15 years.
