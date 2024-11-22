For Ganahl it’s more than just the best man’s duel

"I loved the pressure!"

But it will be especially emotional on Friday - at the home clash against the KAC, his former club, for whom the Bludenz native gave his heart and soul for a total of eight seasons. "My time in Klagenfurt was very formative. I moved from Graz to the KAC back then. From that point of view, it was the next step. Looking back, it was a good decision. I became champion and from there I made the leap abroad to Finland. I really appreciated my time in Klagenfurt. Ice hockey is lived in this city, it's the number one sport before soccer. When you walk through the city, you always meet someone who talks to you about the KAC. Of course, you also have a lot of pressure, but I loved it. And I met a lot of people who shaped me."