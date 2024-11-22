99ers against KAC
For Ganahl it’s more than just the best man’s duel
The ice hockey clash between the Graz99ers and record champions KAC (Friday, 18.30) has been sold out for weeks. And one player in particular is looking forward to this duel: 99ers striker Manuel Ganahl. Born in Vorarlberg, he played for the KAC for a total of eight years.
Wrapped in his black 99ers jacket, Manuel Ganahl pushes his son Pius' baby carriage through Herrengasse. The Graz striker's offspring proudly wears an orange 99ers cap. Together with the "Krone", the two stroll through the city center of the Mur metropolis.
"It's nice to be back in Graz," grins Ganahl, who pitched his tents in Graz 15 years ago. "It's a kind of homecoming for me. Even if it feels different to when I was still a young lad and took my first steps in professional life."
As Ganahl strolls through the city, he reminisces: "It was a really cool time back then. It was the time under coach Bill Gilligan - we had a super team with a strong Austrian core around Markus Peintner, the Harand brothers and Stefan Herzog. And Harry Lange, our current coach, as captain of course. He was a real leader back then and also gave me feedback. He was always honest and direct - which he still is today as a coach. I still remember some of the things he said back then." And then, of course, there was Greg Day: "He looked after me really well. I learned a lot from him."
14, 15 years ago, Ganahl was ultimately one of the youngsters, the inexperienced ice hockey cracks. At 34, he is now a veteran. The role is certainly different.
"I loved the pressure!"
But it will be especially emotional on Friday - at the home clash against the KAC, his former club, for whom the Bludenz native gave his heart and soul for a total of eight seasons. "My time in Klagenfurt was very formative. I moved from Graz to the KAC back then. From that point of view, it was the next step. Looking back, it was a good decision. I became champion and from there I made the leap abroad to Finland. I really appreciated my time in Klagenfurt. Ice hockey is lived in this city, it's the number one sport before soccer. When you walk through the city, you always meet someone who talks to you about the KAC. Of course, you also have a lot of pressure, but I loved it. And I met a lot of people who shaped me."
Duel with best man Hundertpfund
Coaches like Doug Mason. But above all players like Thomas Hundertpfund. The KAC forward has not only become a true friend, but even best man to Ganahl. "We really did everything together in Klagenfurt, we were inseparable. Our families also get on well, we often went on vacation together. We used to sit together before games at the KAC and had our regulars' table - together with Martin Schumnig and the Geier brothers. Last year, however, it was just the two of us from the old team, and we always did crossword puzzles before the game. Thomas has already asked where we're meeting to solve puzzles before the match this time anyway."
The KAC time has a lasting effect. "It was also a great time for us as a family, we were well socialized there. Now in Graz it's a bit of a new start again. But it's also a cool challenge with a really cool team and big goals."
This team has great potential. And Graz as a location anyway. If we manage to have continuous success in Graz again and shed our old reputation, then a lot is possible here.
Manuel Ganahl über die Meister-Ambitionen der Graz99ers
Because one thing quickly became clear to Ganahl with the "99ers 2.0": "This team has great potential. And Graz as a location anyway. If we manage to have continuous success in Graz again and shed our old reputation, then a lot is possible here." Even the championship title? "Why not? Our ambitions are high. We're on the right track, but there's still a lot to do." Ganahl became champion with the KAC in 2021. However, due to the coronavirus regulations at the time, they had to celebrate without fans. "Celebrating a title with fans would be an absolute dream. Everyone knows the videos of big championship celebrations. I would love to experience that too."
"Only we celebrate in the bunker"
Friday's match against the KAC could be another step in the right direction. Which will be "brilliant" according to Ganahl: "A sold-out ice rink, two top teams. Everything is set. And it will be a real prestige game. Just as it should be." The goal is clear: "As a KAC player, you're always particularly motivated in Graz, you want to stand in front of the red wall of fans and celebrate the victory. We want to prevent that! Only we 99ers celebrate in our bunker," says Ganahl, who knows exactly what to do on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
