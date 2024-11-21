Experts are expecting a huge rush on Black Friday offers, which have also found their way into bricks-and-mortar retail: "Customers are particularly keen to take advantage of shopping days, especially in times when their wallets are not quite so loose," says retail spokesman Rainer Will. A study by the Institute for Retail, Sales and Marketing at Johannes Kepler University in Linz says that 44% of consumers between the ages of 16 and 74 wait for Black Friday to buy a particular product at a lower price.