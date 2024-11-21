Swiss plans
Greens mobilize against nuclear waste repository
The National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (Nagra) wants to build a nuclear waste repository in the Zurich municipality of Stadel from 2045. Head of the Green Party Daniel Zadra sees considerable risks.
Nagra's application, which aims to prove that the area in the Zurich municipality of Stadel (around 90 kilometers from Bregenz) is the best location for a nuclear waste repository, comprises around 30,000 pages. A deep geological repository is to be built there from 2045, with the first waste to be stored from 2050.
Compatible with environmental protection
"We are demonstrating that the construction and operation of the deep geological repository is challenging, but feasible and possible," said Nagra CEO Matthias Braun at the presentation of the plans. Nagra also demonstrates that the repository is compatible with environmental protection and spatial planning.
This is seen somewhat differently in Vorarlberg. Daniel Zadra, chairman of the Green Party, is vehemently opposed to the construction of a nuclear waste storage facility in Stadel: "Once again it is clear that nuclear power is not a sustainable form of energy generation. Now nuclear waste is to be stored right on Vorarlberg's doorstep. That is unacceptable."
Considerable risks
In his view, the plans submitted by Nagra entail considerable risks: "A landfill site for radioactive waste not only endangers the environment, but also people's health and the safety of future generations."
Provincial Governor Markus Wallner must quickly make representations to his colleagues in the cantonal government and campaign vehemently and at all political levels against this nuclear waste repository.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.