Showdown in the forester's lodge
Paloma completely freaks out: Champagne shower for “Specki”
Everyone against "Specki" or "Specki" against everyone? In the new episode of "Forsthaus Rampensau", either case causes a lot of trouble. First he gets into a fight with "cheese millionaire" Roland, then there's an involuntary champagne shower from Paloma. But one thing at a time ...
Specki's nerves are on edge this week. The reason: in the big cut-off, "Mr. Crazy Cheese" Roland and his butler Dominic were actually chosen by the alpine dwellers. And yet "Specki" and Natascha, the couple with the second most votes, have to compete against the "cheese millionaire" and his servant in the "get out game".
Rant against "Cheesy"
Specki" in particular is visibly upset by the threat of elimination. When "Cheesy" then calls him a "Judas" because the two had actually teamed up, but the former "Teenager werden Mütter" star gave his vote to Roland at the last moment, there is no stopping "Specki".
"I think you're an asshole", "Specki" confronts his former bosom buddy. "Now your real face is coming out," counters "Mr. Crazy Cheese" and adds: Does "Specki" mind "the helicopter" so much "because you don't have one?" "Fuck the helicopter, I don't need a helicopter!", "Specki" shouts at the "cheese millionaire" and leaves in a huff.
Only to continue ranting happily about Roland on the balcony of the Kärntner Alm. "Such an asshole, so wrong. Such a fucking cheese wanker", "Specki" unpacks his coarsest swear words. Roland doesn't take this lying down: "I'll send you home tomorrow. My professor and I will fuck you tomorrow", he threatens "Specki".
Stefan makes Zoe cry
And as if that wasn't enough drama, Zoe bursts into tears. The reason? Her Forsthaus spouse Stefan dares to sit down at the table with "enemies" Paloma and Nadja. "I don't hurt anyone, and yet they always piss on my leg," Zoe lets her feelings run free.
The "showdown" between "Specki" and Roland then takes place in the "out and in game", which this time again calls for the couples' skill. In the end, "Specki" and Natascha manage to place more crayons on the table with nerves of steel and sensitivity - and secure their place in the "Forsthaus Rampensau".
Involuntary champagne shower for "Specki"
But after the "Big Saw-Off" is before the "Big Saw-Off". And that's when it comes to another scandal. Because "Specki" reacts angrily to Nadja and Paloma's "Bummerl", the latter simply pours champagne over her opponent's head.
The horror of this action is written all over the faces of the other "ramp sows". Paloma's succinct explanation for the attack: "I just wanted to end the argument by pouring champagne over his head so that he would finally shut up..."
More arguments are probably inevitable. What will happen next with "Specki" and his arch-enemies Paloma and Nadja? Find out in a new episode of "Forsthaus Rampensau", every Thursday at 8:15 pm on ATV and JOYN.
